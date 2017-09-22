Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Showing his support! Jermaine Dupri is all for ex-girlfriend Janet Jackson’s world tour.



“I haven’t seen [it]. But I have seen a couple clips from the show,” the “Welcome to Atlanta” rapper, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers event in Hollywood on Sunday, September 17. “The tour looks good.”

The “Together Again” songstress, 51, dated Dupri for seven years before splitting from him in 2009 shortly after her brother Michael’s sudden death. Jackson met Wissam Al Mana at a hotel opening in Dubai the following year — the two quietly married in 2012 and split in May. They are parents of 8-month-old son Eissa.

“Wissam wanted a wife who stuck more with Muslim traditions,” a friend of Jackson’s told Us of their breakup. “Even before the baby was born, they clashed and butted heads a lot.”



“Janet felt like a prisoner,” a Jackson family pal added. She “felt hidden from family friends. Her life was sheltered.” Added another insider: “He swept in at just the right time. He bailed her out and whisked her away to the Middle East.”

Jackson canceled her Unbreakable world tour in April 2016 to focus on her pregnancy. “Janet felt like her music was suffering and she resented Wissam,” the source told Us. “She couldn’t settle down and be what he wanted.” She returned to the stage earlier this month.



For a full list of concert dates, go here.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!