In Memoriam

Jerry Lewis Dead: Hollywood Stars Including Robert De Niro Pay Tribute to ‘One of the Greatest of All Time’

By Kathy Campbell
Jerry Lewis poses for the 'Friars Club Roast of Jerry Lewis' on January 27, 1971. Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Hollywood mourned one of its greatest stars on Sunday, August 19, with the death of Jerry Lewis.

The comedy legend died at his Las Vegas home at 9:15 a.m. after suffering ill health for a number of years.

The actor, singer, director and philanthropist, who began his career in the 1940s, is being remembered for his perfect comedic timing as well as his big heart, which saw him raise more than $2.6 billion for muscular dystrophy research with his annual Labor Day weekend telethons.

“Sadly I can confirm that today the world lost one of the most significant human beings of the 20th century,” his rep Mark Rozzano said in a statement to ABC News.

Celebrities including Robert De NiroWill & Grace star Sean Hayes, Jim Carrey, comedian Patton Oswalt and magician Penn Jillette paid tribute to Lewis on social media.

DeNiro, who starred with Lewis in the 1982 movie The King of Comedy, said in a statement, “Jerry was a pioneer in comedy and film. And he was a friend. I was fortunate to have seen him a few times over the past couple of years. Even at 91, he didn’t miss a beat… Or a punchline. You’ll be missed.”

“One of the greatest of all time. A legend. A showman. A comedic icon. A movie star. An activist. A one of a kind. RIP #jerrylewis,” Josh Gad tweeted on Sunday.

"That fool was no dummy," Carrey tweeted. "Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was! ;^D"

“Jerry Lewis just died,” Jillette wrote, sharing several pictures with the comedian on Twitter. “When I met him, I fell apart, just sobbed. I guess it’s time for that again.”

“Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful… haven,” tweeted Oswalt.

“We lost one of the great ones today…possibly the greatest,” Hayes wrote on Instagram. “Jerry Lewis was one of my comedy heroes & was a gigantic inspiration to me. I am so grateful to have shared some valuable time with him.”

Dick Van Dyke Show alum Rose Marie shared a throwback pic and with her friend and wrote, “Jerry Lewis was an angel to me. Loved him & will never forget what he did for me during one of the worst times in my life. RIP, Love Roe.”

Read more tributes below.

