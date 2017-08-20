Hollywood mourned one of its greatest stars on Sunday, August 19, with the death of Jerry Lewis.

The comedy legend died at his Las Vegas home at 9:15 a.m. after suffering ill health for a number of years.

The actor, singer, director and philanthropist, who began his career in the 1940s, is being remembered for his perfect comedic timing as well as his big heart, which saw him raise more than $2.6 billion for muscular dystrophy research with his annual Labor Day weekend telethons.

“Sadly I can confirm that today the world lost one of the most significant human beings of the 20th century,” his rep Mark Rozzano said in a statement to ABC News.

Celebrities including Robert De Niro, Will & Grace star Sean Hayes, Jim Carrey, comedian Patton Oswalt and magician Penn Jillette paid tribute to Lewis on social media.

DeNiro, who starred with Lewis in the 1982 movie The King of Comedy, said in a statement, “Jerry was a pioneer in comedy and film. And he was a friend. I was fortunate to have seen him a few times over the past couple of years. Even at 91, he didn’t miss a beat… Or a punchline. You’ll be missed.”

“One of the greatest of all time. A legend. A showman. A comedic icon. A movie star. An activist. A one of a kind. RIP #jerrylewis,” Josh Gad tweeted on Sunday.

"That fool was no dummy," Carrey tweeted. "Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was! ;^D"

“Jerry Lewis just died,” Jillette wrote, sharing several pictures with the comedian on Twitter. “When I met him, I fell apart, just sobbed. I guess it’s time for that again.”

“Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful… haven,” tweeted Oswalt.

“We lost one of the great ones today…possibly the greatest,” Hayes wrote on Instagram. “Jerry Lewis was one of my comedy heroes & was a gigantic inspiration to me. I am so grateful to have shared some valuable time with him.”

Dick Van Dyke Show alum Rose Marie shared a throwback pic and with her friend and wrote, “Jerry Lewis was an angel to me. Loved him & will never forget what he did for me during one of the worst times in my life. RIP, Love Roe.”

Read more tributes below.

That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was! ;^D pic.twitter.com/3Zdq9xhXlE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis was an angel to me. Loved him & will never forget what he did for me during one of the worst times in my life. RIP, Love Roe pic.twitter.com/0OoQV4yaae — Rose Marie-Official (@RoseMarie4Real) August 20, 2017

We lost one of the great ones today...possibly the greatest. Jerry Lewis was one of my comedy heroes & was a gigantic inspiration to me. I am so grateful to have shared some valuable time with him. RIP #JerryLewis A post shared by Sean Hayes (@seanhayes) on Aug 20, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

The King of Comedy Jerry Lewis was a tremendous talent and a good friend. Rest In Peace #jerrylewis. You'll be sorely missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/KA0TWrvYir — Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh. #rip pic.twitter.com/4LbEbc9FCT — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 20, 2017

How did my life get good enough that Jerry Lewis would smile at me? And how sad to lose him. pic.twitter.com/taPhl1utzO — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 20, 2017

My mentor & friend Jerry Lewis has passed away. A visionary. A pioneer in all forms of entertainment. A charitable human. A father. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) August 20, 2017

He meant the world to me& I will forever cherish the time I got to spend with him & his family. At a dark time in my life he brought me joy. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful...



...haven. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 20, 2017

It was incredible knowing & laughing with the Amazing Jerry Lewis! He'll keep'em laffin in the ever after! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis passed today,millions around the world loved him,millions of kids he helped w/his telethons. R.I.P. &condolences 2 his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 20, 2017

It was one of the great experiences of my career he was tough but one of a kind #JerryLewis https://t.co/ohGUzlYPYB — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) August 20, 2017

The French were right about him all along. RIP Jerry Lewis pic.twitter.com/jNLRPQeS4G — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) August 20, 2017

RIP jerry lewis... he was always so nice to me - the greatest of all time. — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) August 20, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!