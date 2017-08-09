She’s getting candid! Jessica Biel gave Us a glimpse into her life during her AMA Reddit interview on Wednesday, August 9.

The Sinner star, 35, opened up about husband Justin Timberlake, the funniest actors she’s worked with and why she never listened to ’NSync growing up!

Here are the 10 most interesting things we learned about Biel during the Q&A session:

1. There’s a reason why she didn’t listen to ‘NSync growing up!

“I was such a theater nerd at that time that I really wasn’t listening to either of those groups,” she revealed to a fan who asked if she preferred the Backstreet Boys over her husband’s former boy band. As it turns out, the Total Recall star mainly listened to music from the 1950s and ‘60s. “But if I had been cool, DUH, NSYNC all the way, baby!”

2. Adam Sandler is the funniest celebrity she’s worked with.

Biel said that it was “pretty amazing” working with Sandler and his crew on the 2007 blockbuster I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry. “Adam and Kevin James and their whole crew are hilarious to work with. Working with them is almost impossible because they’re so clever and on their feet at all times and you’re laughing and cracking up during every take,” she recalled. “It’s so much fun. They make comedy look easy, but it’s not. It’s way harder than anyone thinks.”



3. She’s still close to her 7th Heaven costars.

“To be around and supported by a tight knit family was such a gift and that feeling carried from onscreen to offscreen,” Biel told a fan who inquired about her favorite memories from the show. “I’m very grateful for people in my life who have been with me through the bad and good and it’s easy to gorget about this when you’re young and your friends are ignoring you.” Overall, the A-Team actress says that filming the hit series was a “wonderful experience” and the cast is still “very close to this day.”

4. She and Justin have “hot date” nights!

When a Reddit user asked the Valentine’s Day star to dish on a typical Saturday with her family, she explained that the trio wakes up early, has breakfast at home and plays at the park before pressing pause to take a break. “Everybody naps at nap time. Maybe a play date in the afternoon,” she said. “Then mommy and daddy go out on a hot date.”

5. She’s a major Game of Thrones fan.

When asked by a fan how she thinks the HBO fantasy drama will end, Biel had a two-word answer that said it all: “Arya Stark.”

6. Seth Rogen would play Justin in a movie about his life.

“That’s a no-brainer!” she said alongside a photo of Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller matching Biel and Timerlake.

Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us. pic.twitter.com/WvG047fE6q — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 17, 2017

7. If her acting career hadn’t taken off, she would have pursued archaeology, writing or photography.

“I was quite the amateur poet when I was a kid and used to love writing short stories. I had a total fascination with Indiana Jones and thought I should be an archaeologist like him but I realized they sit at a desk and brush sand away from relics all day. I used to fancy myself a very unique interesting photographer until I realized I was shit at it,” Biel said of her prior professional endeavor. “I still dabble at these things but just prefer this whole acting thing. I'm going to ask my mom to dig into the old files to find something that may have survived. For all your sakes I hope there's nothing. Stay tuned.”

8. Justin and Jimmy Fallon’s close relationship is a sensitive topic.

A fan asked Biel if she envied the “SexyBack” singer’s friendship with the late-night host, to which she sarcastically responded, “Oh no, I’m not jealous that every waking moment they can spend together they do. Oh no and I’m not jealous that every time Justin can go on the show he does. Oh no, I’m not jealous that they ride tandem bikes together.” For the record, she also claimed she isn’t jealous that Timberlake and Fallon sing and camp together.

9. Before meeting Justin, she never thought about having kids.

The New Year’s Eve star explained that, when she was young, she was “so focused on [her] career and so focused on [her] selfish existence” that starting a family was never a part of her plan. “I think meeting my husband inspired me,” she revealed. “One day I just woke up and knew it’s what I wanted to do and it’s been the hardest, greatest thing ever and I wouldn’t give it up for the world.”

10. She has the perfect way to trick her son into eating healthy

“I hide vegetables in eggs, quiche, stews, soups, smoothies. I hide vegetables everywhere I possibly can!” Biel told a new mom seeking out advice.

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.