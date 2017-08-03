Jill Duggar's husband, Derick Dillard, came under fire for posting a transphobic tweet about I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings on Wednesday, August 2.

After TLC tweeted a promotional image for the 16-year-old transgender personality's reality series, the Counting On star, 28, replied with a controversial message of his own. "What an oxymoron... a 'reality' show which follows a non-reality," he wrote. "'Transgender' is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God."

What an oxymoron... a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

Dillard has yet to delete his tweet, and Jennings has yet to publicly respond. TLC tells Us Weekly, "Derick Dillard's personal statement does not represent the views of TLC."



Many people were quick to criticize the reality star for his post. "Is it necessary for a grown man to throw shade at a teenage girl?" one Twitter user wrote, prompting Dillard to respond, "I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here."

Another fan then called out Dillard for using the wrong pronoun to describe Jennings, who identifies as a girl. "You mean her. Use the right pronoun if you have no issue," she replied to the star's tweet.

Some people accused the father of two (he and Duggar, 26, share sons Israel, 2, and Samuel, 3 weeks) of bullying a teenage girl, while others turned the tables and took a few jabs of their own. "I think you should consider transitioning into a real man," one fan wrote to Dillard.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!