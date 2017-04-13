Jimmy Kimmel is getting brutally honest. The late-night host went on a hilarious rant about celebrity promposals during his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue on Wednesday, April 12. Watch it above!

The comedian, 49, brought up Phoenix teenager and Ryan Gosling look-alike Jacob Staudenmaier, who re-created a scene from Emma Stone’s movie La La Land to ask the Oscar-winning actress to his high school prom. Stone responded by writing him a letter saying that she “smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video,” but she can’t attend because she’s in London working.



“Now, Emma Stone has to pretend she’s in London for two weeks now,” Kimmel joked. “It’s a cute story — I know, I get it — but it’s also terrible and it has to be stopped. Listen, kid: Emma Stone, whether she’s in London or not, doesn’t want to go to the prom with you. At all. Like, it’s probably the last thing she wants to do, and it’s not because she’s in London working. She doesn’t want to go to a dance with you because she’s 28, and 28-year-old people don’t want to go on dates with 16-year-old children because it’s creepy.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kimmel pointed out that the age difference makes it even weirder: "Why do we find it socially acceptable for a boy to ask an adult celebrity on a date? What if it was the other way around?” he said. “What if Shia LaBeouf showed up at a high school looking for a date. He’d be arrested, right? He’d be beaten and arrested, but when this kid asks Emma Stone, it’s adorable."



The TV host added that celebs are awkwardly forced to respond or risk seeming rude. “In fact, this is a hostage situation, because if Emma Stone didn’t write him a letter, then she would like a jerk,” he said.

Kimmel ended his lesson by telling teens to find a date the good old-fashioned way. "Don’t look for your prom date in Us Weekly,” he said. “It’s not cute. Selena Gomez doesn’t want to make out with you. Go to the cafeteria, find someone your own age and paw him or her in the back of a limo."

