President Donald Trump has found himself embroiled in yet another Twitter feud — this time with late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers.

The former reality TV star 71, tweeted on Saturday, October 7, that “Late Night host are dealing with the Democrats for their very "unfunny" & repetitive material, always anti-Trump!,” and asked, ”Should we get Equal Time?”

Late Night host are dealing with the Democrats for their very "unfunny" & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

He followed it up with a second tweet, writing, “More and more people are suggesting that Republicans (and me) should be given Equal Time on T.V. when you look at the one-sided coverage?”

Kimmel took the opportunity to respond to the real estate mogul with a sarcastic tweet that said, "Excellent point Mr. President! You should quit that boring job – I’ll let you have my show ALL to yourself #MAGA."

Excellent point Mr. President! You should quit that boring job - I'll let you have my show ALL to yourself #MAGA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 7, 2017

Although Trump did not respond, his son, Donald Trump Jr. jumped in to defend his father by asking, “Thoughts on Harvey Weinstein? #askingforafriend” referring to the sexual harassment allegations concerning the Hollywood producer that The New York Times revealed on Thursday, October 5.

“You mean that big story from the failing, liberal, one-sided @nytimes?” the Jimmy Kimmel Live host, 49, answered. “I think it is disgusting.”

“Great I look forward to your monologues next week. You're probably due for a change if only for a moment or two,” Trump Jr. shot back.

Not to be outdone, Kimmel responded, “great - in the meantime, enjoy this!” while sharing the infamous Access Hollywood clip in which Trump was caught on tape talking to Billy Bush about grabbing women “by the p--sy.”

great - in the meantime, enjoy this! https://t.co/kQsBAioFwh — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 7, 2017

Meyers also responded to Trump’s request to be given equal time on TV, by writing, “We’d love to have you! Studio located at 15 Penguin Avenue, Antarctica.”

We'd love to have you! Studio located at 15 Penguin Avenue, Antarctica. https://t.co/2MyQTYwecZ — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) October 7, 2017

One comedian and late night host who has not spoken out so far is Jimmy Fallon, who was famously slammed for mussing Trump’s hair during an appearance before the presidential election in 2016.

Kimmel has been outspoken in his criticism of both Trump and the Republican health care bill. After his 4-month-old son, Billy, underwent heart surgery after he was born in April, Kimmel praised Obamacare for giving people access to health care.

"I want you to know: I am politicizing my son’s health problems because I have to,” Kimmel shared in a September monologue. “My family has health insurance, we don’t have to worry about this, but other people do.”

