This Starbucks drink may be even more rare than the Unicorn Frappuccino! Jimmy Kimmel spoofed Starbucks’ limited-edition, pink-and-blue-swirled beverage with a commercial for his own outrageous coffee concoction.

During Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, April 20, the comedian, 49, poked fun at the fruity frozen drink, which has gotten less than stellar reviews for its interesting sour taste. “Starbucks yesterday unveiled their latest abomination. It’s the first Frappuccino that looks like a windbreaker from the '80s. It’s got pink powder, mango syrup, sour blue drizzle and all sorts of other stuff. It’s got everything but coffee in it,” he said. “It’s only available until April 23, or until someone dies from drinking it — whichever comes first.”



The late-night host added that if the Instagram-worthy drink isn’t up your alley, then he has another drink that might be: “The F--k-it-ccino.” He even created a faux ad for the fake (and disgusting) beverage.

“Here at Starbucks, your enjoyment is our goal,” the commercial says. "The world is complicated, and we know that now more than ever it takes more to make you smile. That’s why Starbucks is proud to introduce our newest flavored coffee drink: The F--k-it-ccino. Made with Starbucks premium coffee, pancake batter, chocolate frosting, french fries, vodka and Lexapro. Everything you need to forget about life for six minutes."

Starbucks

Watch Kimmel’s parody in the clip above and find out what the Unicorn Frappuccino really tastes like in Us Weekly’s “We Tried It” video!

