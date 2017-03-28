Jodie Sweetin and Justin Hodak attend the 2017 Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes after party in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Jodie Sweetin's ex-fiancé Justin Hodak was arrested on Monday, March 27, for violating a restraining order the Fuller House actress took out against him, Us Weekly confirms. The arrest marks Hodak's third in nine days.

Hodak, 40, was first arrested on Saturday, March 18, when Sweetin, 35, called authorities after he allegedly threatened to commit suicide. "During the course of the investigation, [Hodak] was found to possess a firearm," the Los Angeles Police Department told Entertainment Tonight. "He is a prior felon, and a prior felon may not possess firearms."



On Friday, March 24, Hodak was arrested again when he allegedly violated an emergency protective order stemming from the first arrest. The LAPD told the outlet that he "came back over to the residence which he was restrained from, and officers made contact, and he was arrested for violating a court order."

The same day, Sweetin and Hodak announced they had called it quits on their relationship. Sweetin's rep told ET at the time that the actress "appreciates everyone's understanding for their need for privacy at this time." The former couple announced their engagement in January 2016 after two years of dating.

The marriage would have been the Full House alum's fourth. She was previously married to Shaun Holguin from 2002 to 2006, Cody Herpin from 2007 to 2010 and Morty Coyle from 2012 to 2015. She shares daughter Zoie, 8, with Herpin and daughter Beatrix, 6, with Coyle.



