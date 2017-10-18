Spread Pictures / Backgrid

Celebrating in the city of lights. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stepped out in Paris on Tuesday, October 17, two days after announcing their engagement.

The pair were spotted walking arm in arm, with the Game of Thrones star, 21, flashing her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the couple, who began dating at the end of last year, revealed their engagement on Instagram on Sunday, October 15, sharing the same photo of Turner’s hand, with her new bling, on top of the DNCE singer’s.

“I said yes,” the British star wrote on her post, while the former Jonas Brothers singer, 28, shared, “She said yes.”

“They are madly in love,” a source told Us after Jonas proposed on Sunday. “They are really good together and his friends and family love her and vice versa, but they aren't rushing to get married.”

Spread Pictures / Backgrid

A source told Us that Turner was “totally surprised” by her boyfriend of almost a year’s proposal, adding, “Joe is a romantic. He is really so in love with Sophie and she’s so in love with him.”

Jonas’ former bandmates and brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate the happy news.

“Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much,” the “Remember I Told You” singer, 25, wrote, while father of two Kevin, 29, posted that he was “so happy” to welcome Turner into the family.

Joe’s ex Demi Lovato also offered her best wishes, commenting on his Instagram post, “HUGE CONGRATS. Sooooo happy for the both of you!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!