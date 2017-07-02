Have mercy! Unlike Drake Bell and Miranda Cosgrove, John Stamos was invited to Josh Peck's wedding — and he jokingly said he didn’t even want to go!

On Saturday, July 1, the Full House alum posted a charming picture on Instagram with his former Grandfathered costar Peck, both wearing big grins near a beach. He captioned the post, “I got invited to the wedding and I didn’t even want to go. #Honeymoon," seemingly a playful shot at the drama surrounding Peck and his former Drake & Josh costar.

I got invited to the wedding and I didn't even want to go. #Honeymoon A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Bell and Peck rose to fame while starring as stepbrothers on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh. The show aired from 2004 to 2007, and inspired two TV films, Drake & Josh Go Hollywood and Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh.

One of us is grabbing @johnstamos ass and the other one is wearing a hat. I'll let you guess who! A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

Peck — who married Paige O’Brien on June 17 in Malibu — found himself with one less friend after Bell caught wind of the news of his wedding and expressed his disappointment on Twitter. Bell tweeted, “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha.” He took one more jab writing, "Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from,” before deleting the tweets.

Jerod Harris/WireImage

Bell and Peck’s former costar Cosgrove weighed in on the spat when she was asked by Entertainment Tonight if she had gone to the wedding. “Um no, I didn’t go,” she laughed. “I’m just happy for Josh — I hope he has a good marriage. It’s exciting.”

Peck has not responded publicly about Bell’s Twitter disses, but a source exclusively told Us Weekly that some wedding guests were wondering where the singer was. "Josh told everyone that he and Drake hadn’t spoken in three years. They would tweet each other back on social media a couple times a year, but never actually spoke,” the source told Us. “When Drake didn’t get invited to Josh’s wedding, he started tweeting all of those dramatic memes. Josh was really hurt. They aren’t close anymore and Josh had a very small wedding.”

Happy Fathers Day to BOTH my Dads. #loveislove #daddyaf A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!