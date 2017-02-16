Justin Bieber attends the Poo Bear Grammys party at Serafina Sunset on Feb. 10, 2017, in West Hollywood. Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Ouch. Justin Bieber reportedly is being investigated for allegedly headbutting a man at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 11. According to TMZ, the “Love Yourself” singer, 22, was “play fighting” with Disney actor Kyle Massey when he noticed that a restaurant employee at West Hollywood’s Serafina was recording him.

Bieber reportedly asked the employee to stop recording and delete the video. When the staffer reportedly resisted, Bieber allegedly lunged at the man and headbutted him before exiting the Italian eatery.

According to TMZ, another restaurant employee, not the alleged victim, called the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to report the incident. Police arrived at the scene, but Bieber had already left the venue, where his producer friend Poo Bear was hosting the bash.

TMZ reports that the alleged victim doesn’t want to press charges but that a misdemeanor battery investigation is still ongoing.



Caroline McBride, director of public relations at Serafina Restaurant Group, denies that any staff member was involved. McBride tells Us: “We know very little about the alleged incident at Serafina Sunset with Justin Bieber, but we can assure you that nobody from our staff was involved, nor did we call the police. We always have pleasant experiences with Mr. Bieber whenever he comes to Serafina.”

An attendee at the bash tells Us that it was Bieber who was actually the victim. “Justin was hanging by his table the majority of the night. Justin definitely seemed to be the victim,” the partygoer tells Us. “He was enjoying his night with his friends. Whoever went after Justin must have been out to get him.”

Us Weekly has reached out to both the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and Bieber’s rep.

