Back and better than ever. Justin Bieber made up for lost time after a six-month hiatus from Instagram, posting a dozen images to the social media platform on Wednesday, February 8, including several shirtless selfies.

The 22-year-old pop star first hopped back onto Instagram on Friday, February 3, just in time for the Super Bowl. His post then was a snippet from his Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile, but his return sparked adoring comments from his fans.



On Wednesday, the “Sorry” singer first dropped an image listing all the cities and dates of his Purpose tour before sharing a slew of selfies. In one, Bieber wears a salmon pink-and-blue patterned Adidas hoodie and sweatpants with what looks like a backpack strapped to his back.



In another, the notorious goofball frowns slightly at the camera while in the back of a car with the phone’s screen reflected in his oversize, dark-rimmed glasses. Comments on the image range from “@justinbieber 😗😗😗😗😗😗😗😗😗😗😗😗😗😗😗😗😗😗” to “I'm so happy every belieber is blessed 😍.”

The crooner also shared two photos from what looks to be a studio, hinting at new music in the works. But perhaps the most well-received picture is of the singer showing off his fit physique in a shirtless mirror selfie. “SOO MUCH CONTENT,” he captioned the photo.

Last August, Bieber decided to punish his fans for their rude remarks toward his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, by first making his Instagram account private and then deleting it altogether.



A few months later, in November, the singer called the social media platform “evil” during a London concert. “Instagram is for the devil,” he said at the time. “I’m sure … I think hell is Instagram. I’m, like, 90 percent sure. We get sent to hell, and we get, like, locked in the Instagram server. Like, I’m stuck in the DMs. I’m trying to climb my way out, and I can’t.”



Though Bieber has opted to return to social media, he’s not 100 percent back to his old ways either. According to TMZ, the singer decided to ditch the 59th Annual Grammys because “he doesn’t think the Grammys are relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers.”



This year, the pop star is up for four Grammys, including Album of the Year for Purpose and Song of the Year for “Love Yourself.” He won his first Grammy last year for Best Dance Recording (“Where Are U Now”).



The Grammy Awards air on CBS Sunday, February 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

