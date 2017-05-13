No more pencils, no more books! Kailyn Lowry graduated from Delaware State University on Saturday, May 13, with a bachelor's degree in mass communications.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 25, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and a friend dressed in their caps and gowns. "Guess what today is! #DSU," she captioned the post, adding emojis of a girl wearing a graduation cap and a black heart.

"If you follow any amount of the show, you know I've been struggling to get through school and earn my bachelor's over the last 6 years... Yes, 6 years," Lowry wrote on her blog on April 30. "Between teen motherhood, financial hurdles in the beginning, then moving to a new state, marriage, babies and divorce... and then of course just wanting to give up, I (barely) held on and I'm FINALLY graduating May 13! This has been an extremely long and emotional road for me and for my family. ... There are a select few people around me that have helped make this possible for me, they know who they are and I'm so thankful for them. I love you!"



The MTV star, who plans to attend graduate school, has had plenty to celebrate lately. In February, she announced her third pregnancy and later confirmed that her friend Chris Lopez is the father. "Please know this was a choice I made," Lowry — who shares 7-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, and 3-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin — wrote in a blog post. "I know this isn't an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay."



