Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Pregnant Kailyn Lowry is cherishing her final days as a mom of just two. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to reveal she had an emotional weekend as her baby's due date nears.

“This weekend was the most emotional weekend I think I've experienced in a long time,” the reality personality, 25, tweeted on Sunday, July 23. “The boys went to their dads & im just thinking what if this was the last week/weekend as a family of 3?!? So bittersweet!”

As Us Weekly previously reported, the MTV star is expecting her third child. She’s already the mom of son Isaac, 7, with ex Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.



In May, she revealed via Twitter that Chris Lopez is the father of her baby.

Fans first speculated that Lopez was the father after Lowry started referring to her unborn child as #BabyLo. She’s since asked fans to help her name the baby and on Sunday, July 23, shared that she’s still undecided when it comes to a name.

“This baby is still not going to have a name so #babylo for life,” she tweeted.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!