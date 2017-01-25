More teen mama drama? Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter on Wednesday, January 25, to congratulate Teen Mom 2 costar Chelsea Houska on her new baby, Watson Cole, but she stayed silent on the birth of her other costar Jenelle Evans’ daughter, Ensley Jolie.



Evans, 25, welcomed her little girl on Tuesday, January 24, one day before 25-year-old Houska’s son made his debut on Wednesday.

“So so happy for @ChelseaHouska and her family!” Lowry, 24, wrote, expressing her excitement over Houska’s first child with husband Cole DeBoer. “Cannot wait to hold baby boy!”



Quite noticeably, the Pride Over Pity author neglected to send warm wishes to Evans, who is already mom of son Jace, 7, with ex Andrew Lewis, and son Kaiser, 2, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith.



As fans are well aware, Lowry and Houska are the closest pair in the TM2 cast. While the foursome — including Leah Messer — get along for the most part, Lowry and Houska are known to electively spend time together and hang outside of work when the girls get together to film reunion specials in New York City or Los Angeles.



Lowry’s friendship with Evans hit a particularly rough patch in January 2016, when the 16 and Pregnant alums threw some not-so-subtle shade at each other after Evans commented on Lowry’s full-body makeover plastic surgery during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.



“She looks great, and I’m happy [for her],” Evans told Us at the time. “Whatever makes her happy. That’s her choice. It’s just not mine. It’s her decision. It’s her body. No one can tell her what to do.”



Though Evans’ comments about her costar seemed relatively positive, Lowry took offense and later tweeted, “When your cast mates subtly throw shade at you it's cool though.”



When a fan told the Wilmington, North Carolina, resident to squash her beef with Lowry, she replied, “Sometimes you just have to block people in life that you once believed to be your friend.”

Evans added: “I’ve always been the black sheep of the group, it's all good. I'm use to it now.”



Houska and Evans have not congratulated one another, and Messer, 24, has yet to publicly address the young mothers’ latest additions on social media.



Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

