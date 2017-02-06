Uh, never mind? Kanye West deleted all of his tweets defending his meeting with President Donald Trump sometime between Sunday, February 5, and Monday, February 6.

The "Waves" rapper, 39, declared his support for the businessman, 70, during a political rant at a concert in Sacramento last November, days after the 2016 presidential election. During the show, he told fans that he did not cast a ballot on Election Day but said if he had, he would have voted for Trump.

Less than a month later, West — on the heels of a mental breakdown and subsequent hospitalization — met with the then-president-elect at Trump Tower in New York City. The meeting sparked backlash from fans and fellow celebrities, including his friend John Legend, prompting West to defend his actions in the since-deleted tweets.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"I want to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues," the 21-time Grammy winner tweeted on December 13. "These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago. I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change."

A day later, West tweeted a picture of a signed copy of Time magazine's 2016 "Person of the Year" issue, which featured the former Celebrity Apprentice host on the cover. "To Kanye You are a great friend Thanks," Trump signed the magazine.

TMZ reported on Monday, February 6, that the Yeezy fashion designer decided to wipe the pro-Trump tweets from his account because he's "super unhappy with the president's performance over his first two weeks in office." The site reported that the commander in chief's controversial immigration ban, specifically, was one of the catalysts behind West's removal.

