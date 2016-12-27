Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Saint, and North Credit: Courtesy of Kanye West/Twitter

The Yeezy bells are ringing! Kanye West shared a family Christmas photo with his wife, Kim Kardashian, and their two children, North and Saint, on Tuesday, December 27.

The "Fade" rapper, 39, posted the adorable picture on Twitter, writing, "Happy Holidays." In the shot, West rocks his recently dyed platinum blond hair, a black shirt, black pants and white sneakers as he holds son Saint, 12 months, in front of an enormous Christmas tree adorned with red-and-white ornaments. Kardashian, 36, meanwhile, looks incredible with minimal makeup as she dons a gold, curve-hugging dress, dark boots and a black choker while holding daughter North, 3.

West's post comes on the heels of his recent breakdown, which led to a nine-day stay at Los Angeles' Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. He has since kept a relatively low profile, save for his surprise December 13 meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in New York City. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has also laid low, both in public and on social media, since she was robbed at gunpoint inside her private residence in Paris in October.

Days before the 21-time Grammy winner shared the Christmas picture, he and Kardashian attended her mom Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The reality star wore the same gold dress she's wearing in her husband's Twitter photo, leading fans to believe it was taken on Christmas Eve.

The day before Jenner's festive bash, the couple, who wed in May 2014, took North to see the holiday classic The Nutcracker at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center. A source told Us the low-key family affair "was a magical evening and everyone enjoyed the show."

