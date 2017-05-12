Kourtney Kardashian/Snapchat

A pretty sweet day! Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian spent the day at the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 11.



The reality stars brought two of Kourtney’s three kids, Mason, 7, and Penelope, 4, and Kim’s daughter, North, 3, to the fun, selfie-friendly pop-up exhibit. It appeared the group was filming the museum visit for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Naturally, they also documented the outing on Snapchat. In one of Kourtney’s photos, Kim, 36, holds North and poses with the hot pink "ice cream hotline" phones. The Selfish author looked chic in a form-fitting, black Baja East tank dress and heels, while North proved she’s quite the fashionista in a blush dress with sneakers.

Kourtney also shared pics of herself goofing around with close friend Jonathan Cheban in the museum entirely dedicated to dessert. The pair relaxed together in the giant pool filled with multicolor sprinkles. She also posed for a pic in the vat of sprinkles with Penelope, who looked adorable in a silky tank top and ripped jeans.

Kim couldn’t resist sharing a few Snapchat photos, too. She showed off her outfit in a mirror selfie while the camera crew moved in the background. She also shared a close-up video of someone scooping gummy bears out of a massive bin.

An onlooker told Us that Kourtney and Mason played the claw machine game, while North was covering her family with sprinkles in the pool. "North didn't want to leave and was asking mom to stay," the onlooker said.

Get tickets for The Museum of Ice Cream will be releasing more tickets on Friday, May 12.

