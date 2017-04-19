The Kardashians are about ready to close the book on Caitlyn Jenner. An insider reveals Kris read an advance copy of her former spouse’s new memoir, The Secrets of My Life (on shelves April 25), and the family is “upset” about the contents, which Caitlyn didn’t disclose to them. (Among the transgender activist’s claims: The momager, 61, “made her suppress her true self,” according to a friend of the athlete.)

“Cait’s talking about the family but didn’t speak to them first, just like she did with the Vanity Fair interview,” explains the insider. “They’re tired of being caught off guard.”

Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian do “want Caitlyn to be happy and share her experience,” adds the insider, “but also to be sensitive to Kris.”



But Khloé has had enough with this latest slight.

“This is the last straw,” the insider says of the Good American cofounder, 32, whose once tight relationship with Caitlyn was documented on earlier seasons of the family’s hit E! reality show. “Khloe doesn’t identify with this person who seems to have stopped caring for the family.”

But a source close to the former Olympian, 67, insists that’s not true. “She loves the Kardashians.”

