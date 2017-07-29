Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Kathy Griffin confirmed on Twitter that she is no longer under federal investigation following the controversial photoshoot in which she held a bloody, decapitated head that resembled President Donald Trump.

"TODAY. The @AP has to clarify. I am no longer under federal investigation,” the comedian, 56, wrote on Friday, July 28. "The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally.”

Underneath her comment, Griffin shared a screen grab from the Associated Press that further explained the situation.

Griffin faced immense backlash following the release of the photo, including being fired from CNN’s New Year’s Eve special. After releasing a statement calling the images “disgusting and offensive,” the network tweeted an official announcement on May 31 that Griffin was let go from the annual show: “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program.”

Griffin’s longtime friend and New Year’s Eve cohost Anderson Cooper also criticized the images. “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in,” he tweeted. "It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

Griffin was reportedly interviewed by the Secret Service months after the photos were released. “Kathy Griffin has been interviewed by the Secret Service, in-person, for over an hour,” tweeted New York Magazine reporter Yashar Ali on Monday, July 3. “Investigation is still not closed.” Griffin hinted that she was under investigation on June 27, while sharing a link to a Think Progress article calling out TMZ for their coverage of the President. “Hey, I don’t give a F anymore,” Griffin wrote on Twitter. “@TMZ & Harvey Levin may u NEVER b under fed investigation like I am now.”

