Love it or hate it, but you can't ignore it. Katy Perry tried Starbucks' new unicorn frappuccino in a Snapchat video on Thursday, April 20, but we get the feeling she didn't exactly enjoy it.

Katy Perry/Snapchat

The "Roar" singer, who wore a long, blonde wig covering her short locks in the clip, looked at the camera as she sipped the colorful drink before slowly spitting it out. "I couldn't handle drinking my own blood," the 32-year-old wrote in a caption.

I love her, I have no words 😍 @katyperry #katyperry #katycats #KP4 #keiry 😏 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperrygoals) on Apr 20, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

The limited edition, pink-and-blue drink, which is only available through Sunday, April 23, is spiked with mango syrup, blended with pink powder and layered with ribbons of sour blue powder. It's topped with a swirl of whipped cream sprinkled with more pink and blue powder.

As you might have already seen on your Instagram feed, people are having mixed reactions to the drink, which Starbucks claims changes flavor from sweet to tart when you swirl the colors with a straw. (Watch the video above to see our taste test.)

Both Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert took swipes at the drink on their respective talk shows on Thursday night.

Colbert sipped the concoction on The Late Show and joked that it was called the unicorn frappuccino "because the name 'Sugary Affront to God' was taken."

After wondering how many unicorns they are grinding up to make these things, he sipped it and exclaimed, "Mmmm, oh, I wish I was dead," adding that it "tastes like I French-kissed Tinkerbell."

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host told his audience that the drink was an "abomination" that "looks like a windbreaker from the '80s" and that it is "only available through April 23, or until someone dies from drinking it, whichever comes first."

He then introduced a fake ad for a new Starbucks drink called the "F--k-it-ccino."

