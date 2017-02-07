Tough love! The Bachelor season 21 star Nick Viall received some brutally honest advice from Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, during an appearance on Live With Kelly Tuesday, February 7. Watch a clip from the interview above!

"I was reading some of this stuff, some of these facts about the selection of girls you have to choose from," Ripa, 46, said to Viall, 36. "So, one girl is 25 years old and still has a nanny [Corinne Olympios]. You need to run away! You need to run, OK? Another girl showed up in a shark-dolphin costume [Alexis Waters]. I'm not even sure how that's possible, but, again, you need to run."

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic; Greg Doherty/Getty Images

"One girl slapped you [Josephine Tutman], one girl wanted to choke you [Jasmine Good]. … One girl threw up, and yet you still made out with her [Vanessa Grimaldi]," the talk show host continued. Viall explained, "I was trying to make her feel better."



"I think that you need to try to find love outside of TV," Ripa advised the reality star, who is currently on his fourth stint in the Bachelor Nation franchise. "We used to meet, like, at the club or at work. … Go to the bars!"

Viall then asked, "What if it all works out?" as Consuelos, 45, interjected, "That's a big 'if,' dude."

The former software salesman also got some advice on Good Morning America Tuesday morning, when he was joined by Bachelor alums Andrew Firestone, Jason Mesnick and Ben Higgins.

"Just be really honest as soon as possible because, at some level, [the women] are going to be watching it back," Higgins, 28 — who infamously said "I love you" to both fiancée Lauren Bushnell and runner-up JoJo Fletcher on season 20 — recommended. Firestone, 41, told Viall to find "somebody that you can share a bathroom with," while Mesnick, 40, advised staying out of the spotlight.



The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

