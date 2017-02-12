Kendall Jenner walks the runway during La Perla Fall/Winter 2017 RTW Show in New York City (February 9, 2017). Credit: JP Yim/Getty Images for La Perla

What a look! Kendall Jenner bared her nipples while shooting NSFW photos for Kendall + Kylie, her collaborative fashion line with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

The 21-year-old supermodel teased fans by sharing a trio of pictures from the racy shoot on the apparel line's Instagram account on Saturday, February 11. The three shots were captioned "2/17/17," confirming the rumored release date of the reality stars' upcoming DropOne collection.

In the photos, Kendall poses outside, surrounded by various plants and shrubbery, in a sheer black top, a white jacket, oversize light gray sweatpants and silver heels.

2/17/17 A photo posted by Kendall + Kylie (@kendallandkylie) on Feb 11, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

2/17/17 A photo posted by Kendall + Kylie (@kendallandkylie) on Feb 11, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

2/17/17 A photo posted by Kendall + Kylie (@kendallandkylie) on Feb 11, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

Days earlier, the Victoria's Secret Angel posted what appears to be a picture from the same shoot on her personal Instagram account. "DropOne @kendallandkylie coming soon," she captioned the image of herself posing in a trendy white top and dark pants while sitting on a chair with her legs spread. She accessorized the avant-garde look with cat-eye sunglasses and clear plastic boots.



DropOne @kendallandkylie coming soon A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 7, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

Meanwhile, Kylie, 18, rocked the same oversize gray sweats her sister donned in Saturday's Instagram photos in two of her own posts on Tuesday, February 7. In the pics, the makeup maven promoted the DropOne collection by showing off her ample cleavage in a strapless, low-cut black corset.

DropOne @kendallandkylie Coming Soon A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 7, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

DropOne @kendallandkylie Coming Soon A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!