Kendall Jenner had an eventful 2016. The supermodel took to her app on Friday, January 6, to reflect on her “peaks & pits” last year, revealing that “security concerns” made her anxiety worse. The Estée Lauder spokeswoman, who revealed she suffers from anxiety during a recent KUWTK episode, wrote that dealing with the disorder was one of the biggest challenges of her year.

“Anxiety was a huge hurdle for me to deal with this past year (and security concerns didn't help), but I think I'm finally learning how to cope,” she shared. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had an August stalker scare, and her older half-sister Kim Kardashian was the victim of a terrifying October Paris robbery.



Although her famous family had a bevy of their own ups and downs last year, Jenner made major career moves.

“The fact that I was on the cover of any Vogue was mind-blowing, but the September Issue was beyond anything I could've imagined!” she shared of one of her peaks. “I can't wait to see where 2017 takes my career, but I know I have big plans! 💪.”

The 21-year-old was also excited to celebrate her milestone birthday.



“Turning 21 has been a ton of fun. I love that I can now drink rosé on a beach in Miami or check out cool bars in new places,” she added. “And, you know I've been sipping on my signature drink now that I'm legal!”

As previously reported, the model has taken a liking to tequila. “1942 on the rocks with a slice of orange is what I'll be sipping!” she previously shared on her app. “Tequila is surprisingly easy to drink throughout the night (as long as you don't overdo it)!”

Cheers to 2017!

