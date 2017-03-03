All work and no play is certainly not this couple’s motto! Onscreen and real-life couple Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell could not stop gushing about each other while promoting season 5 of their acclaimed spy drama, The Americans. The lovebirds, who play Russian spies working undercover in 1980s Washington, D.C., on the FX show, talked to Us Weekly exclusively on February 25 about the upcoming season and why it’s "wonderful" to be working together.

Do the twosome run lines together at their Brooklyn, New York, home? “We do!” Rhys, 42, tells Us. "I think it’ll continue when we’re doing other projects. That’s the wonderful thing [about] living with an actor.”



Ben Hider/FX/PictureGroup

Russell, 40, uttered similar sentiments. The actress praised her longtime boyfriend, telling Us, “He’s really genuinely funny, one of the funniest people I know, and he makes really incredible sound effects.”

While that sense of humor makes it difficult to keep a straight face on set, the Felicity alum points out, “It’s good, because we’re always doing really serious things, so it’s kind of nice, in a way.”

Though Russell and Rhys’ critically beloved show did not take home an Emmy this past year, the actress doesn't sweat it. “Just being [there] and celebrating, that was really great,” she said.

The All-New Mickey Mouse Club alum and the Welsh actor met on the set of their FX show in 2013 and, as Us Weekly exclusively confirmed, welcomed their first child together in May 2016. The actress also has two other kids — Willa, 5, and River, 9 — with ex-husband Shane Deary.

Watch The Americans season 5 premiere on Tuesday, March 7, at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!