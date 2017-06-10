Talk about home support! Khloe Kardashian and her family cheered on her beau, Tristan Thompson, and the Cleveland Cavaliers during the NBA Finals on Friday, June 10.

The Kardashian clan came out in full force for Game 4 at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena with Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kourtney’s kids Mason, 7, and Penelope Disick, 4, all front and center to back Khloe’s boyfriend.

Donning black matching leather leggings and proudly wearing Thompson’s gold No. 13 jersey, the Kardashian sisters screamed their support as they had a wonderful time at the game. Penelope also wore a yellow shirt while her grandmother Kris wore a bedazzled black and white sweater with black pants.

There was no evidence of any “Kardashian curse’’ during the game as Thompson’s team defeated the Golden State Warriors in a 137-116 victory. NBA commentator Jeff Van Gundy even stood up for the famous reality family.

“The debate about why Tristan Thompson has not played well, and he hasn’t played well, but the debate about whether his significant other, Khloe Kardashian — and the Kardashian curse — is the reason, to me that’s downright low-rent,” Van Gundy said.

Khloe and Thompson have been dating since September when they were spotted getting affectionate on Labor Day weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The reality star was formerly married to ex-Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom and also dated James Harden, who plays with the Houston Rockets.

