Caitlyn Jenner revealed in an interview with Andy Cohen that she's been frozen out by her former stepdaughter Khloé Kardashian and hasn't spoken to her in a couple of years.

"She doesn't want to talk to me," the former Olympic athlete, 67, told Cohen on Radio Andy on SiriusXM on Wednesday, April 26. "She hasn't talked to me in, like, two years."

Nancy Rivera/ACE/INFphoto.com

"That's sad," Jenner continued. "I was very very close to Khloé, I mean I had 23 years of raising her. I met Khloe when she was 5 years old."

When the Bravo host asked if that hurt, the former I Am Cait star replied, "Of course it hurts. Cause she was on Howard Stern and called me a liar. And that kind of pissed me off too cause I never lied to her, you know, if I didn't tell her everything. First of all, she never asked."

Radio Andy/YouTube

Jenner explained that the Revenge Body star's big sister Kim Kardashian did ask about her former stepdad's transition from Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn. "Kim asked and I brought her in and told her before I did anything. I don't know if I got too heavily into actually transitioning but I told her all my story."

The gold medallist, who came out as a trans women in an interview with Diane Sawyer in April 2015, also told Cohen that her ex-wife Kris Jenner, 61, is so hurt over Jenner's newly released memoir, The Secrets of My Life, "that she called me up and said she never wanted to talk to me again, so I haven't called her back."

"My book is honest and it's my story and I'm sorry she feels that way," Jenner continued. "And I just don't want her to alienate me from my children."

She admitted that she's not sure what her relationship is going to be with her former stepchildren, and her own daughters with Jenner, Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19. "I don't know, we'll see how that goes off in the future," she said.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!