Khloé Kardashian is in no rush to walk down the aisle before welcoming her first child with Tristan Thompson, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

"Khloé hasn’t typically cared about getting married before having a baby," a source tells Us. "She’s open to it but it’s not a prerequisite, to be married, before having kids."

Us broke the news on Tuesday that Kardashian, 33, and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26, are starting a family. "They have talked about having kids together" before, the source adds. "They have long term plans they are talking about together."

The news comes just days after it was revealed that Kylie Jenner is expecting a baby with rapper Travis Scott.

Kardashian has been open about wanting to become a mom in the past. "I definitely want to be a mom, but I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘The clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen," she told ES Magazine in April.

Her famous family, of course, is elated about her pregnancy. "Kris Jenner has not seen Khloé this happy in a very very long time and she loves Tristan. She sees Khloé at peace and that brings her a lot of joy," the insider adds. "Tristan really gets along well with her family."

Kardashian was previously married to Lamar Odom. The pair finalized their divorce last year after four years of marriage.



