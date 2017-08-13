Khloé Kardashian has finally found true love. After some very public failures in her past relationships, the reality star admitted that her romance with Tristan Thompson is pretty close to perfect.

Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 26, have been dating since last year after meeting on a blind date, and are already totally in love but she admitted in an interview with the Mail on Sunday's You magazine that she is not feeling pressured to tie the knot anytime soon.

“I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in and it doesn’t take a ring for me to feel that way,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said.

Before dating the Canadian NBA star, the Good American jeans cocreator was linked to rapper French Montana, Houston Rockets' James Harden and was previously married to basketball star Lamar Odom. The couple separated amid Odom's struggle with drug addiction and rumors of infidelity, but that has not stopped Kardashian from wanting to walk down the aisle again.

“I believe in marriage and I want to be married again one day but I don’t have a time frame. Why do people think that marriage equates to happiness? There are a lot of people in unhealthy marriages,” she said.

Part of the reason she thinks her relationship with Thompson has been successful is that they are able to communicate openly.

“My boyfriend is very protective of me. Feeling loved and validated and secure is a huge thing. Tristan is protective of my entire family, which is beautiful. And I love that everything we do is as a union,” the TV personality said. “When he speaks, it’s ‘us’ and ‘we,’ and that’s important because it shows that you’re sharing life. The best thing is that we’re able to communicate about anything, and I think a lot of relationships don’t flourish because people are afraid to voice their opinion, not wanting to rock the boat.”

While she chose not to have children in her first marriage, the Strong Looks Better Naked author said she's open to becoming a mother "when the time" is right with the Cleaveland Cavaliers player, who already has an 8-month-old son, Prince, with ex-fiancé Jordan Craig.

“I definitely want a family, but I don’t feel any pressure. Tristan is a great dad and he definitely wants more children, but we both feel that it will happen when the time is right. We’re still in a new relationship and I love us having time together. Once you have kids you can’t get back your non-kid years,” she said.

She continued, “My sisters and I bother my mom all the time, so I know it’s not, like, ‘When they’re 18, you don’t worry about them again.’ You worry about your children for the rest of your life. The concern I have is raising little human beings in a world that’s filled with such hate and terror. That seems very scary.”

Kardashian also believes that having the same religious beliefs has made their relationship easy. “It’s good to find someone who has the same belief system and morals as you because it makes things easy," she said. "Tristan and I are both Christians; we go to church, we pray, we’re vocal about God and spirituality. A lot of my girlfriends get pregnant without talking about things such as religion with their significant others and then find they have different belief systems to them.”

