All the feels! Khloé Kardashian penned a heartfelt update to her fans via her website on Wednesday, January 4, sharing that she’s the “happiest” she’s been in years and it's partly thanks to her new beau, Tristan Thompson.

“At this moment, a few days into 2017, I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I've been in years,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 32, shared. “It's such a great feeling that I have my happy back! It's from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I've been in for longer than I can even remember. I think maintaining this peace and happiness is my biggest goal for the new year.”

Kardashian, who helped nurse ex-husband Lamar Odom back to health following his near-fatal October 2015 overdose amid dealing with her famous family’s numerous other hurdles over the past year, has had her fair share of ups and downs.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

“Recently, I've pulled away a little. So much tough s--t has gone down in my family over the past year that I've removed myself from social media a bit more and focused on what's important in my life,” she continued in her post.

“I think when you're in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too. I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn't need to be so publicized all the time. People aren't wrong for putting all of their personal business out there, but I've learned from my mistakes and don't need to do that anymore,” she added of her budding relationship with Thompson, 25, whom she started seeing this past September.



The reality star added that she wants to “be in my moment a little more going forward,” but that she still plans on being able to connect with her fans on a personal and professional level.

“I think being able to share my life in a way, while still keeping so many great memories for myself, is a sign of maturity and evolution,” she concluded. “So going into 2017, I wish you all a happy, peaceful year and hope that you live your life the way you want to!”

