Get it, boo! Khloé Kardashian showed off a special Christmas gift from her mom, Kris Jenner, via Snapchat on Saturday, December 24, and she couldn’t stop gushing over it.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author, 32, excitedly told fans that Jenner, 61, had gotten her two original photographs of Marilyn Monroe, shot and signed by legendary photographers Bert Stern and Richard C. Miller.



“If anyone knows me, they know I have a true obsession with Marilyn Monroe,” Kardashian narrates the video as shows of the stunning images, “and my mom gave me for Christmas two … original photographs from Marilyn Monroe. I mean, can you not die? They’re signed by the photographers.”



One of the images shows Monroe, who died at age 36 in August 1962, mid-laugh and looking off-camera while wearing a NSFW sheer top with gold embellishments. The other image shows the Hollywood icon absolutely nude except for two bright pink, oversized roses that she’s using to cover up her breasts.



“They’re both signed by the photographers,” she continued. “This was signed by the legendary Bert Stern, who has now sadly passed away. And this is by Richard C. Miller.”



At that point, Jenner interjected with a fun fact that made Kardashian freak out even more. “Richard C. Miller was the photographer who was on the set of Some Like It Hot,” the momager added. “I’m absolutely ecstatic,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star squealed.

But Kardashian’s excitement didn’t stop there. The reality star also showed off a jaw-dropping gift from Jennifer Lopez — a pair of over-the-top gold sequin stiletto boots from Lopez’s collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti.



“Khloe — girl, you are looking so amazing!! get some revenge in these,” the accompanying card reads, signed off, “Love, Jennifer.”

“You guys, I am dying,” Kardashian told fans. “J.Lo thinks I look amazing? I don’t need a gift — I just needed this card. The card is enough!”



But Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend’s gift trumped all the rest: a cake made out of fried chicken and mashed potatoes.



“Thank God Christmas falls on soul food Sunday,” the accompanying card reads. “Enjoy this mashed potato iced, corn bread and yam filled, fried chicken topped cake of perfection!”

