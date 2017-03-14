Khloé Kardashian celebrated her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s 26th birthday by throwing him an over-the-top, gold-themed bash at her Calabasas home on Monday, March 13.



Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

The Strong Looks Better Naked author, 32, who first stepped out with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26, this past September, documented the festivities on Snapchat.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Kardashian went all out with gold balloons by Pink Gorilla that spelled out “happy birthday," along with white and gold balloons to cover the floors and float from the ceiling. She also got an elaborate floral arrangement by Lynch Design as a runner along the dining table, a cake that resembled a trophy and even gold-plated KitKat bars.

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

“That’s amazing!” Thompson could be heard saying in one of the videos while admiring donuts and cookies decorated with edible photos of the couple.

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

“She’s being shy,” another person in the video could be heard saying while panning the camera to Kardashian, who covered her face with her hands. “This is who put this whole thing together.”

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

As previously reported, Kardashian opened up about her new romance during the March 12, season 13 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and finally introduced the athlete to her famous siblings Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

“I’m just happy that she's having a good time and starting a new relationship," Kim told the camera after attempting to snoop into Khloé’s love life. "He's a little young, but I'm excited."

To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this 💋 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Khloé also gave her beau a sweet shoutout on Instagram, captioning a pic of them: "To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this 💋"

