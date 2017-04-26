Keeping up with her very own large clan! Khloe Kardashian, who has said she’s ready to marry her boyfriend of seven months, Tristan Thompson, “definitely wants a big family” with the basketball player, a source close to the E! star, 32, reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She wants multiple kids!”

And she’s confident the Cleveland Cavaliers center, 26, will be a great dad of their brood because “he never wavered on his support for his son,” the source adds of Thompson, who shares 4-month-old Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordy Craig.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Kardashian’s desire for children has never been a secret. Past seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have documented her struggle to have children with ex-husband Lamar Odom. (Their divorce was finalized in December after she originally filed papers to end her four-year marriage in 2013.)

While the Revenge Body host doesn’t have immediate plans for kids, a wedding could be on the horizon, notes the source: “They’ll almost certainly get engaged before the end of summer.”



