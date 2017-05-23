Family outing! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took their daughter, North, 3, niece Penelope, 4, and nephew Mason, 7, to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Monday, May 22.

Several park visitors spotted the famous couple while they went on rides and wandered the happiest place on Earth with their daughter and Kourtney Kardashian’s two oldest children. The rapper, 39, wore a jean jacket, blue sweatpants and red sneakers, while the Selfish author, 36, donned an oversized plaid dress and white sneakers.



An onlooker tells Us Weekly that the group spent time in Mickey’s Toontown area of the theme park. “They seemed happy and normal, just like they were having a fun time in the park!” the eyewitness said. “They had a tour guide and some security with them.”

While Kardashian enjoyed the rides with the kids, West opted to sit some of them out. Another Disneyland visitor saw the reality star riding the Mad Tea Party spinning tea cup ride. "Kanye sat by the teacups by himself while Kim and North went on the ride,” another onlooker added.

The girls also rode Dumbo the Flying Elephant while the Yeezy fashion designer waited nearby. "Kim was very friendly and rode alone with Penelope and North on the Dumbo,” a third onlooker said. "Kanye stayed behind and watched with their group.”

The Disneyland visit marks the first time the A-list couple have been seen together in a recent weeks. Earlier this month, a source told Us that West has been working on new music in Wyoming. He’s also stayed largely out of the spotlight since his nine-day hospitalization for exhaustion in November.

