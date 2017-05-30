Kim Kardashian opened up about her sister Kendall Jenner's reaction to the backlash surrounding her controversial Pepsi ad during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, May 28.

MTV/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV

"She totally understood at the end of the day, and she felt really awful for it," Kardashian, 36, said. "She just wants to move on from it."

The Pepsi commercial, which was released in early April, featured Jenner, 21, putting a halt to a political protest by handing a can of soda to a police officer. Many viewers called the ad tone-deaf and claimed it trivialized social movements such as Black Lives Matter. Pepsi pulled the ad just one day after its debut.

"I didn't see it until it had already gotten the attention, and so you obviously have a different perspective when everyone's just saying something," Kardashian explained on WWHL. "I think I was traveling, and I landed when I saw all this stuff come up."

Chris Haston/Bravo

Amid the backlash, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continued to support her supermodel sister. "I think anytime someone does anything, they don't have bad intentions of doing it a certain way, especially because Kendall is so sensitive," she continued. "She would never mean for anyone to perceive anything in a negative way."

Jenner has yet to publicly address the controversial ad.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!