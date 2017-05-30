Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Split From Stylist Monica Rose

She just needed a change. Kim Kardashian has spoken out about why she stopped working with her family’s longtime stylist Monica Rose.

The Selfish author, 36, played Plead the Fifth on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, May 28, and Cohen, 48, asked why the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan recently parted ways with Rose and unfollowed her on social media. Rose had been Khloé Kardashian’s go-to girl for nearly a decade, and frequently worked with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Curtis Means/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com

After some hesitation, Kardashian revealed that her reason is different from her sisters. "I haven’t worked with her in maybe four years, so my reason is not connected to this,” she said. “ But I will say that I read that it was said that she was the reason for my makeover — my makeover when I met Kanye [West]. I will say that Kanye got me a new team and we kind of documented it. So I think people think that’s the reason, and for me, maybe that is the reason. I needed a new vibe.”

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

The reality star wouldn’t divulge the rest of the family’s possible drama with the stylist, though. "Why everyone else? You’re going to have to ask them,” she said. "For me, I wanted a new vibe, and Kanye wanted to give me a makeover. … That’s not the reason why my family. That’s me years ago. I just wanted the change.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, Khloé and Rose went separate ways in April. “Khloé fired her and is considering suing,” a source told Us. The drama won’t play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians because the family wants to keep it quiet, the source said.



Another source exclusively told Us that Kris Jenner weighed in on the rest of her daughters' decisions to cut ties with Rose. “Kris told her girls in April to cease contact with Monica,” the source claimed.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!