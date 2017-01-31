He was how old? Kit Harington got very candid about his sex life in a new interview, revealing how and when he lost his virginity.

The Game of Thrones star’s character, Jon Snow, was famously deflowered in a cave on the hit show, but Harington’s first time in real life could not have been more different.

“Mine was a little less left-field than in a cave,” he told Elle. “It was a typical sort of teenage thing, at a party. I was probably too young.”



When asked if he was 13-years-old, Harington, now 30, shockingly admitted: “No, but you're not far off.”

He added: “I think the girl and I just kind of wanted to. You either hold on and do it right, or you're young and decide to get the monkey off your back.”



The British star is dating his former onscreen lover, Rose Leslie, whose character Ygritte, stole Snow’s virginity.

The pair fell for one another on set of the hit show, when they were shooting the second season in Iceland.



He told Vogue Italia: "The country is beautiful, the Northern Lights are magical, and it was there that I fell in love. If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love."



