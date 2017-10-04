Kittens Are Taking Over Us Weekly

Us Weekly has never welcomed cuter guests.

On Wednesday, October 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, adoptable kittens from Best Friends Animal Society are being featured on a live Kitten Cam, brought to you by Nutrish. Us' video studio has been transformed (and miniaturized!) for these pint-sized stars. Watch as they frolic, nap and eventually run off with your heart.



If you have concerns about adopting from a shelter or rescue, no need to worry. Elizabeth Jensen, the executive director of Best Friends, pointed out to Us that just because a cat (or a dog) is coming from a rescue or shelter doesn't mean that there's something wrong with the pet. "The idea that you can walk into a shelter and adopt an amazingly healthy, happy best friend is something that we’re really looking to help educate the public on," she said.

Celebrities are also fans of finding their furry family members through adoption. Actress Selma Blair recently adopted a new dog named Cappy, and TV personality Alton Brown couldn’t resist rescuing a stray kitty he aptly named Stir-fry. Other stars who’ve adopted their pets include Miley Cyrus, Amanda Seyfried and Ryan Gosling.



So watch the kittens play during your coffee break, fall in love and then head to Best Friends Animal Society to find your new fur-ever friend!