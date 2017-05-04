CPR/BACKGRID

Out in the open! Kourtney Kardashian is still seeing model Younes Bendjima. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out with the former boxer in West Hollywood on Tuesday, May 2.



Us Weekly first confirmed the pair were hooking up back in December, and according to a source, they’re still having fun — but it’s nothing official.

“Kourtney and Younes are not serious,” the source tells Us of the reality star, 38, and model, 23. “They are hooking up.”

John Parra/Getty Images

The two were most recently spotted celebrating Kardashian’s birthday last month at Chateau Marmont, but they managed to avoid photographers.

As previously reported, the eldest Kardashian sister has been enjoying the single life since she split from Scott Disick in July 2015 after the self-proclaimed Lord was caught getting too close to his ex-girlfriend while on vacation. She was previously linked to Justin Bieber and Quincy Brown.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!