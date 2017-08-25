HEDO/BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian is one hot mama! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked gorgeous while having a fun night out with Younes Bendjima in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 24.

The two, who were all smiles exiting a black SUV, went on to enjoy an evening of fun at the new Poppy nightclub.

The 36-year-old rocked a low-cut black mini dress and paired the sultry look with black ankle boots with sky-high heels. Her 23-year-old beau also dressed for the occasion wearing a camouflage jacket, metallic track pants and New Balance sneakers.

HEDO/BACKGRID

As Us Weekly first confirmed, the pair — who have been spending a lot of time together recently— started hooking up in December 2016. In March, a source confirmed the duo were still “on” but hadn’t made anything official.

A source gave Us Weekly an update on the twosome’s status on August 17. “Younes and Kourtney are great.” And added: “The relationship is still developing, and it’s getting more serious.”

Earlier this month, the reality star and the model jetted off on a private plane with several friends, including publicist pal Simon Huck, to Egypt for some fun in the sun.

“Bringing this crazy ass somewhere she doesn't know,” the former boxer captioned a black and white snap of Kardashian on the jet.

And according to photos shared on social media, the group traveled to the Great Pyramid of Giza, relaxed on the beach and even rode on camels.

Prior to meeting Bendjima, Kardashian was linked to Scott Disick on and off for years. The pair have been coparenting their three kids — Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.

