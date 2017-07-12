Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reunited for a trip to Nantucket with their children on Tuesday, July 11, Us Weekly confirms.

During the family's getaway to the Massachusetts island, the reality stars visited the sportswear store Haul Over, the oyster bar CRU and a marina. As first reported by TMZ, the family of five and their nanny enjoyed lunch in a private room in the back of the restaurant.

"They were walking really fast because they were trying not to get noticed," eyewitness McKenna Fitzgerald tells Us. "Scott was definitely walking ahead of Kourtney and the kids. They walked into a crowd but no one seemed to come up to them at all."



A second onlooker adds, "They were just walking around the island like any normal family, no cameras with them and enjoying their time together."





Later in the afternoon, Kardashian, 38, and Disick, 34, went for a walk with their kids, Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2, near a marina in downtown Nantucket. "Kourtney and Scott weren't really talking at all," eyewitness Abigail Ann Townsend tells Us. "The kids seemed happy, but Kourtney and Scott weren't walking directly next to each other. They each had a kid in between them as they walked together."



The trip marks the first time that the former couple, who split in July 2015 after nine years of dating, have been spotted together in public since his PDA-filled trip to Cannes in May. While celebrating his birthday in the South of France, Disick was seen making out with and cozying up to a string of younger women, including Sofia Richie and Bella Thorne. Kardashian was also in Cannes in May, though she traveled there with her new man, Younes Bendjima, and sister Kendall Jenner.

However, the self-proclaimed Lord Disick claimed his Cannes visit didn't cause any issues with his ex. "I had a nice, relaxing trip for my birthday," he told Us in June.

Nantucket has been one of Kardashian and Disick's favorite destinations for years. The entrepreneur previously told Us that their July 2016 trip was "beautiful and so relaxing."

