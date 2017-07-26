A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

— Kourtney Kardashian posed for a selfie while wearing a In Your Arms bikini.



— Kelly Rowland sported a Camilla Porcelain Paradise Playsuit while shopping in Beverly Hills.

— Yovanna Ventura got her hair done by Drybar before walking down the runway for the Lolli Swim show at Miami Swim Week.

— Evan Rachel Wood stopped by the TVLine Media Lounge sponsored by hint during Comic-Con in San Diego.



— Supermodel Bianca Balti threw the first pitch at Anaheim Angels vs. Boston Red Sox game in Anaheim, California

— Vanessa Hudgens rocked a 8 Other Reasons choker and Luv AJ earrings at FYF Fest in L.A.

— Kevin Durant stopped by Vandal’s "Tag Tuesday" party with friends in NYC.

— Audrina Patridge and Prey Swim hosted their first Miami Swim Week runway presentation this past weekend at SWIMMIAMI and partnered with ShoeDazzle to outfit their models for the runway.



— Jack Gilinsky and Jack Johnson of the band Jack & Jack performed at the Gramercy Theatre to two sold out shows in NYC.

— Countess Luann D'Agostio was spotted chowing down on Street Taco's pollo asado taco at ACE's 3rd Annual Foodie Ball at Bowery Hotel.



— Chloe Moretz got in a Lyft to support their Round Up and Donate program where Lyft users can opt to "Round Up & Donate." The company rounds up their fares to the nearest dollar, donating the difference to a charity.

— Brittany Snow shared tuna poke wontons with a friend at Stanton Social in NYC.

— Questlove hosted the first ever in-flight silent disco by spinning for Delta Air Lines in celebration of its partnership with LSTN Sound Co at JFK’s Terminal 4.



— Ashley Benson ran errands while wearing sunglasses by Privé Revaux.



— Tony Hawk had dinner with a friend at Beauty & Essex in NYC.



— Tyga hosted an exclusive pop-up and listening party for his new album Bitch I'm The Shit Volume 2 at Dom Gallery in L.A.



— Justin Theroux and Dave Franco hung out at the WIRED Café in San Diego.



— Charlotte McKinney attended the Beach Bunny runway show and after-party at the Funksion Tent in Miami.



— Kelly Bensimon worked out at Life Time Athletic at Sky’s Pop Up Workout in Montauk, NY.



— Paris Jackson was all smiles in a flowy Faithfull the Brand jumpsuit while out in NYC.



— Jamie Foxx attended the Adidas and The Manchester United Squad present Unmissable at The Highlight Room at DREAM Hollywood.



— Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien and Cody Christian attended the FANDOM Fest Party at SDCC in San Diego.



— Chrissy Teigen rocked a Cult Gaia bag to the International Tennis Hall of Fame Ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island.



— Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo arrived at The Surf Lodge in Montauk in a white Lincoln SUV before having dinner in a corner booth.



— Bollywood’s biggest stars attended the IIFA awards as thousands of fans filled the parking lots at MetLife Stadium.



