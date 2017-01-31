Mega Agency

New couple alert! Kristen Stewart is dating Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell, Us Weekly can confirm. The Twilight alum, 26, was photographed on a date with Maxwell, also 26, at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, on Sunday, January 29.

The Come Swim actress dressed casually for their fun night out and held Maxwell’s hand as they made their way around the theme park. Kristen got to know her more when she was single again and really likes her,” an insider told Us of Stewart. “As to where it will go and for how long, I don’t know."

The duo were first spotted out together last month in Savannah, Georgia, where Stewart has been filming her upcoming film Lizzie, based on accused murderer Lizzie Borden. And on Monday, January 30, they were photographed stopping by a Los Angeles liquor store while reportedly on their way to LAX.

Maxwell was famously last linked to Miley Cyrus prior to the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 24, rekindling her relationship with Liam Hemsworth. Stewart previously dated St. Vincent, who before that was last linked to Cara Delevingne.

Stewart, who also famously dated Twilight costar Robert Pattinson, has been vocal about refusing to define her sexuality since going public with her same-sex relationships. "I had to have some answer about who I was," she told Variety in May 2016. "I felt this weird responsibility, because I didn’t want to seem fearful. But nothing seemed appropriate. So I was like, 'F--k, how do I define that?’ I’m not going to."

"There’s acceptance that’s become really rampant and cool,” she added. “You don’t have to immediately know how to define yourself."

