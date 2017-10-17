Sisters that date together, stay together! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoyed a fright-filled double date night with Kendall Jenner and her rumored new beau, Blake Griffin, at Halloween Horror Nights.



“Kylie and Kendall were both really loving and cuddly with their boyfriends. Both couples were almost always holding hands or had their arms around each other,” an onlooker tells Us Weekly of the Sunday, October 15, outing. “Travis and Kylie were a little more cuddly than Kendall and Blake. They would kiss more and Kylie would be hanging on Travis. Kendall and Kylie took their boyfriends through the haunted mazes and were always clinging to their mans’ arm during the maze.”

The eyewitness noticed that Kylie’s outfit choice concealed her pregnancy. “Kylie was in a very large oversize hoodie so it was impossible to see a baby bump,” the source said, adding that “Travis and Blake seemed to get along very well.”

The Kendall and Kylie Collection designers grabbed a sweet treat before leaving the spooky theme park. “Kylie and Kendall also picked up some milkshakes on their way out,” the insider shared.

Kendall and Griffin were also spotted together on Sunday, October 8, while getting into the Halloween spirit early at The Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor alongside pals Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye and Jordyn Woods. “Kendall and Blake were very close the entire night, holding on to each other through the fun frights in the mazes and sitting next to each other in the Creepy Cabana while enjoying treats and watching live performances,” an eyewitness told Us at the time of the pair, who began causally dating in early September.

Although the younger Jenner sister has been keeping a low profile since news broke in September that she is expecting her first child with Scott, the Lip Kit creator has been subtly teasing her pregnancy on Snapchat. The makeup maven posted a makeup-free selfie on Friday, October 13, writing “Nothing’s gonna hurt you baby.”

