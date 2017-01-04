Kylie Jenner seen on the streets of Manhattan on Sept. 7, 2016, in New York City. Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Major oops! Kylie Jenner’s 2017 calendar got one very important date wrong — the reality star’s 20th birthday.

The makeup mogul, 19, enlisted infamous photographer Terry Richardson to shoot some risqué photos for the project. The month of August features a photo of Jenner topless and covered in birthday cake, and August 20 is marked “Kylie’s birthday” with the phrase “20 today!” in handwriting. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s special day is actually August 10 (yikes!).

The calendars are currently for sale on her official The Kylie Shop for $22. Jenner’s team has yet to acknowledge the misprint or say whether it will be fixed on the next batch of calendars.

Earlier this week, the Lip Kit creator had to deal with another error when a since-deleted post about sex toys went up on her paid app without her approval. The post, which purportedly was written by Jenner, was a list of things she does to “spoil her man,” Tyga, including “get up early and make him breakfast,” surprise him with gifts like “personalized chopsticks” and “make your sex life fun! Spice things up with lingerie, toys and massages.”

The teenager later announced that she will no longer be writing personal posts on her app and said that only her team members and friends will be sharing content from now on. “A post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw,” she tweeted. "A very personal post that I would never ever approve. And it’s unfair to me and you to think that those were my words. I’m sorry and I know we will figure something out so we can all be satisfied.”



