Hello, Houston! Lady Gaga is keeping details of her 2017 Super Bowl performance under wraps, but she did tease fans with a “sneak peek” of her halftime show that involved an under-eye mask and her amazing abs!

The “Million Reasons” songstress, 30, posted a clip of herself in a sexy pink bra with two hydrating masks under her eyes while swaying and dancing to Don Henley’s “Dirty Laundry.” She flipped her hair around while her hairstylist aimed a Dyson hair dryer at her blonde locks on Thursday, February 2.



Anyone that's looking for a sneak peek of the Halftime show, here it is. 😂getting ready for press conference w hairography assistant @fredericaspiras A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:09am PST

“Anyone that’s looking for a sneak peek of the Halftime show, here it is,” Gaga captioned the Instagram video along with a crying-laughing emoji. “Getting ready for press conference w hairography assistant @fredericaspiras.”

She also posted a pic on Friday, February 3, in a purple, green and black outfit with a football-shaped purse. “2 days. #PepsiHalftime #SB51,” she wrote.

The six-time Grammy winner did reveal she’s been putting in some serious work to prepare for the big performance at Houston’s NRG Stadium. “I work out a lot and I also do versa climbing while I do it,” she said during Thursday's press conference. “I’m singing the show while I do it because the show is full on cardio.”



She also vowed to put on a show that celebrates the “spirit of equality” during her 12-minute production. “This performance is for everyone,” she said. “I want to, more than anything, create a moment that everyone that’s watching will never forget.”



This isn’t the first time she’s let her Little Monsters see a snippet of what’s to come. In a behind-the-scenes video by Pepsi, she and her backup dancers are seen going over choreography for her 2009 smash hit “Bad Romance,” which led people to believe that the song will be part of her set list. She also confirmed that she will be suspended from the roof of the stadium at some point.



Super Bowl LI airs on Fox Sunday, February 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

