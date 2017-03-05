Strictly business. Lamar Odom was spotted hugging a Khloé Kardashian look-alike while out and about in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, March 3. But his rep confirms to Us Weekly that the woman in question is a personal assistant, not a romantic interest.

Odom, 37, wore a bright red short-sleeve hooded sweatshirt, a matching red baseball cap and a pair of dark jeans for the outing, while his assistant wore a tight black shirt, ripped blue jeans and a black Yankees baseball cap.

Odom’s assistant has long blonde hair reminiscent of his reality star ex’s. In one photo, the pair hugged tightly, leading onlookers to wonder whether there might be a romance between the two.

Last month, the former NBA player got candid in an interview with The Doctors, admitting that he wished he and Kardashian, 32, could reconcile. When asked by Dr. Travis Stork what he looked forward to most in his newly sober life, Odom responded, “Honestly? I want my wife back. Other than that, I just want to live a normal healthy life.”

Odom and the Revenge Body host parted ways in December 2013 and reached a divorce settlement last October. Kardashian has since moved on with a new man, NBA star Tristan Thompson.

The youngest Kardashian sister has been sharing gorgeous snapshots from the couple’s romantic Jamaican getaway, and her BFF Malika Haqq told Us on Friday, March 3, that the reality star couldn’t be happier.

“She is so unbelievably happy ad I couldn’t be happier for her,” the Famously Single star told Us at 1Oak in Las Vegas. “[She’s doing] amazing.”



