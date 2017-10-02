TOP 5

Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and More Politicians React to Las Vegas Shooting

By Nicholas Hautman
President Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are among the many politicians who took to social media after a gunman killed at least 58 people and injured 515 others during a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 1, in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

"My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!" Trump, 71, tweeted early Monday, October 2. A few hours later, he held a televised news conference from the White House, during which he called the attack an "act of pure evil" and announced that he will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday, October 4, to meet with first responders, law enforcement officials and families of the victims.


Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, "To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love... The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies. To the courageous first responders, thank you for your acts of bravery."

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman also expressed her gratitude for first responders before posting a lengthier follow-up tweet. "The act and insanity of a madman shall not define us or keep us from living whole and meaningful lives with pride in our shared humanity," she wrote. "Our prayers for everyone and a huge thank you to our great law enforcement and first responders."


Former president Obama, 56, tweeted that he and wife Michelle Obama were "praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy."

Former secretary of state Clinton, 69, posted a series of tweets calling on people to "stand up" to the National Rifle Association in wake of the shooting. "Las Vegas, we are grieving with you—the victims, those who lost loved ones, the responders, & all affected by this cold-blooded massacre," she wrote. "The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get. Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again."


Former vice president Joe Biden echoed similar sentiments. "Appalled by the senseless loss of life in Las Vegas. Jill and I hold all those affected and grieving in our hearts," he tweeted. "How long do we let gun violence tear families apart? Enough. Congress & the WH should act now to save lives. There's no excuse for inaction."

