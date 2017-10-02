President Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are among the many politicians who took to social media after a gunman killed at least 58 people and injured 515 others during a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 1, in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Alex Wong/Getty Images; D Dipasupil/FilmMagic; Mike Theiler-Pool/Getty Images

"My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!" Trump, 71, tweeted early Monday, October 2. A few hours later, he held a televised news conference from the White House, during which he called the attack an "act of pure evil" and announced that he will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday, October 4, to meet with first responders, law enforcement officials and families of the victims.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, "To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love... The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies. To the courageous first responders, thank you for your acts of bravery."



To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love... — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

...The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

To the courageous first responders, thank you for your acts of bravery. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman also expressed her gratitude for first responders before posting a lengthier follow-up tweet. "The act and insanity of a madman shall not define us or keep us from living whole and meaningful lives with pride in our shared humanity," she wrote. "Our prayers for everyone and a huge thank you to our great law enforcement and first responders."



Pray for Las Vegas. Thank you to all our first responders out there now. — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) October 2, 2017

The act and insanity of a madman shall not define us or keep us from living whole and meaningful lives with pride in our shared humanity. Our prayers for everyone and a huge thank you to our great law enforcement and first responders. — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) October 2, 2017

Former president Obama, 56, tweeted that he and wife Michelle Obama were "praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy."



Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

Former secretary of state Clinton, 69, posted a series of tweets calling on people to "stand up" to the National Rifle Association in wake of the shooting. "Las Vegas, we are grieving with you—the victims, those who lost loved ones, the responders, & all affected by this cold-blooded massacre," she wrote. "The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get. Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again."



Las Vegas, we are grieving with you—the victims, those who lost loved ones, the responders, & all affected by this cold-blooded massacre. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots.



Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Former vice president Joe Biden echoed similar sentiments. "Appalled by the senseless loss of life in Las Vegas. Jill and I hold all those affected and grieving in our hearts," he tweeted. "How long do we let gun violence tear families apart? Enough. Congress & the WH should act now to save lives. There's no excuse for inaction."



Appalled by the senseless loss of life in Las Vegas. Jill and I hold all those affected and grieving in our hearts. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2017

How long do we let gun violence tear families apart? Enough. Congress & the WH should act now to save lives. There's no excuse for inaction. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2017

See more politicians' tweets below.



Thinking of the victims and responders in Las Vegas. This should be unimaginable in America. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 2, 2017

Ann and I pray for the dead and wounded in the Las Vegas massacre. Grateful for the heroes who risked their lives to help the innocent. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 2, 2017

Heartbroken by the scene our nation is waking up to this morning. No person should endure the horror Las Vegas experienced last night. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) October 2, 2017

In a just a matter of minutes, one man killed at least 50 people. Another 200 were injured. This is a grave tragedy for our nation. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) October 2, 2017

My heart is with the victims, their families and friends, and the law enforcement officers who risked their lives to save others. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) October 2, 2017

