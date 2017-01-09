Leighton Meester and Adam Brody attend The 2017 InStyle and Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

So sweet! Leighton Meester and Adam Brody made a rare public appearance at a Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday, January 8.



The ultraprivate couple, who secretly wed in February 2014, stepped out at the Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle soirée at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The Gossip Girl alum, 30, looked stunning in a long-sleeved white Galvan wrap dress, which featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She paired the gown with royal-blue heels and a silver clutch, and wore her golden blonde locks down.

The O.C. alum, 37, meanwhile, looked handsome in a black suit, a grey button-down shirt, a patterned tie and black shoes.

The pair, who met on the set of 2011's The Oranges, also stopped by the Fox afterparty at the same hotel, where Meester was spotted taking selfies with her Making History costar Adam Pally.

Us Weekly exclusively reported that the "Heartstrings" singer and the StartUp actor welcomed their first child, daughter Arlo Day, now 17 months, in August 2015. Since then, Meester has been busy filming Making History, a Fox comedy series set to premiere this year. The show follows three friends — Meester, Pally and Yassir Lester — who travel through time.



The actress' former Gossip Girl costar and on-screen BFF Blake Lively was also at the Warner Bros. and InStyle afterparty with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Sunday night, but it is unclear if they interacted.

