It’s over for Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal. The Oscar winner, 42, and Sports Illustrated model, 25, have split after more than a year together, Us Weekly confirms.

“They broke up a couple days ago. They remain in touch. They both felt the relationship ran its course,” a source close to the couple tells Us Weekly. “It’s amicable. They still do talk and remain friends.”

The supermodel and actor were last spotted sharing a sweet kiss in New York City last month.

The now-exes first stepped out together in May 2016. Us confirmed in July 2016 that the duo were dating.

The environmental activist previously dated Kelly Rohrbach, Toni Garrn and Anne Vyalitsyna. He also dated Bar Refaeli from 2006 to 2011 and Gisele Bundchen from 2000 to 2005.

